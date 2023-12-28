Filmfare Awards to be held in Gujarat on January 28, 2024, more deets inside

New Delhi [India], December 28 : Filmfare Awards, one of the most glamorous and oldest film awards in the Hindi film industry, is all set to be back with its 69th edition.

The new edition will take place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on January 28, 2024.

In July 2023, the Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited (TCGL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Worldwide Media Pvt Ltd (A Times Group Company) to organise the 69th Filmfare Awards.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Managing Director of Times Group Vineet Jain.

Actor Tiger Shroff represented the Hindi film industry at the ceremony, wherein he shared his special connection with Gujarat.

"I have a special relation with Gujarat as my grandfather was Gujarati. And speaking of Filmfare, I have had a beautiful relationship with this award show. I attended the Filmfare Awards for the first time in 1990. That year my father (Jackie Shroff) won the Best Actor Award at Filmfare and I have been attending the award show since then. I also got opportunities to perform at several editions," Tiger said.

"This is going to be an amazing experience. Thank you to the CM of Gujarat for opening his arms up to the film industry, to Filmfare," he added.

Filmfare Awards was first introduced in 1954. Reportedly, Black (2005) has won the maximum number of Filmfare awards in a single year. It won 11 Awards under the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Critics Award Best Movie, Best Actor (Critics' Choice), Best Actress (Critics' Choice), Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Background Score categories.

