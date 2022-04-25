Filmmaker Michael Mann prepping to film 'Ferrari' ahead of summer shoot

Filmmaker Michael Mann is prepping to film 'Ferrari' in Italy this week as part of pre-production ahead of the planned mid-July shoot.

According to Deadline, as earlier revealed in February, the upcoming biopic of racing mogul Enzo Ferrari is set to star Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

The movie has been in talks for the past two decades. It again faced uncertainty in recent months due to the precarious financial position of STX, the U.S. studio currently behind the project. Earlier this year, the plan had been to begin filming in May.

Driver replaced Hugh Jackman in the title role while Cruz will play Enzo's wife Laura. 'Big Little Lies' star Woodley will be playing the mistress Lina Lardi.

As per Deadline, Mann will direct from a script by Troy Kennedy Martin and Mann has based it on Brock Yates' book 'Enzo Ferrari - The Man and the Machine.'

( With inputs from ANI )

