Filmmaker Sreenivasan looks unrecognizable after bypass surgery, pics go viral!

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and filmmaker Sreenivasan recently shared the stage at Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022. The star-studded award night saw the heart-warming moment on the stage when Mohanlal kissed frail-looking Sreenivasan, who is currently recovering after undergoing cardiac bypass surgery. In the clip, Sreenivasan can be seen standing up from his seat and walking up the stage. He then greets Mohanlal and the Malayalam superstar and then kissed the filmmaker on his cheek.

Sreenivasan underwent cardiac bypass surgery at a private hospital in Kerala. On March 30, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital. Reportedly, he suffered a cardiac arrest and doctors found three blocks in his blood vessels. After the diagnosis, he underwent the surgery.Back in 2019, he was admitted to Ernakulam Medical Centre after he complained of breathing issues. Following that, he was put on ventilator support and recovered after treatment. According to the doctors, Sreenivasan suffered minor heart failure. For the unversed, Mohanlal arrived at Cochin on Saturday (August 6) to get onboard India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), which will soon be authorised as Vikrant.

