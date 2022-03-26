FIR against The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, for his "Bhopalis homosexual" remark

A complaint has been registered against the director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri over is "Bhopal homosexuals" remarks. A 27-year-old PR manager named Rohit Pandey has filled the complaint at Versova police station in Mumbai.

Agnihotri in his recent interview made some conterversial remark which went so viral on social media, he was heard saying "I am from Bhopal, but I do not call myself a Bhopali because that carries a certain connotation. If someone calls himself a Bhopali, it generally means that person is a homosexual.. someone with 'nawabi 'fantasies."

Vivek Agnihotri is creating headlines now a days due to his recent release 'The Kashmir Files' which has taken the country into strom. The movie has crossed the mark of 200 crores and became the highest gross income movie, post-pandemic. Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.