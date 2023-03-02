FIR filed against Gauri Khan over property issue

Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been named in a criminal complaint filed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Mumbai resident Jaswant Shah, alleges that Gauri Khan, along with Anil Kumar Tulsiani, CMD of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, and its director Mahesh Tulsiyani, were involved in a case of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint, Jaswant Shah invested in a property located in Tulsiani Golf View at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area, but did not receive possession of the flat despite paying ₹86 lakh. The apartment was purchased from Tulsiani Construction and Developers Group, whose brand ambassador was Gauri Khan at the time.Gauri Khan has her own interior design company, Gauri Khan Designs. The 52-year-old has worked on many celebrity homes over the past few years.