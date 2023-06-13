First glimpse of intriguing 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestants unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Finally, the makers of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 shared the first glimpse of contestants who are going to enter the show.

On Tuesday, the makers of the Jio Cinema reality show dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of 'Astro Baby', 'Hero No', 'Insaan', 'One Piece', 'Womaniya, 'Superstar', 'Theekhi Puri', and 'Heroine', to name a few.

With the tagline "Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi", this season introduces several firsts, empowering the audience with ultimate control over the game, allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. Through live interactivity, viewers can interact with housemates, shaping outcomes related to weekly ration, spot eliminations, and task decisions.

The show will premiere on June 17 and will be hosted by Salman Khan this season. Reportedly, from television actor Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri to Abhishek Malhan, all big celebrities will be entering the show.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2', like its previous season, will be shorter in duration as compared to the television counterpart. Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the last season. On the other hand, three finalists from Bigg Boss OTT Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were given a chance to be in the main show (Bigg Boss 15).

If reports are to be believed, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui and Rajeev Sen are expected to be a part of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

