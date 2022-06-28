First-look poster of Harish Kalyan-starrer 'Diesel' released

Chennai, June 28 The unit of director Shanmugham Muthusamy's upcoming action entertainer 'Diesel', featuring actors Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi in the lead, on Tuesday released the first look of the film.

Taking to Twitter to share the First Look, actor Harish Kalyan said, "With all your wishes, love & support, here is the 'Diesel' First Look. Produced by Third Eye Entertainment. Co-starring Athulya Ravi."

The production house Third Eye Entertainment also simultaneously released another poster from the film, featuring both Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi, which wished Harish Kalyan a happy birthday.

Interestingly, Harish Kalyan celebrates his birthday on June 29, Wednesday.

The film, which has cinematography by MS Prabhu, has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Editing for the film is by Shan Lokesh.

Only a couple of days ago, the actor had shared a series of pictures on social media in which he had showed off his toned body. The actor had then said that he had pushed his limits to achieve this look for his upcoming movie, the first look of which was coming soon.

