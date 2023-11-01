First show of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to begin at 7 am

The countdown for the release of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has officially begun. After the trailer received immense buzz, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided to open the advance booking for the Salman Khan-starrer on November 5, a week ahead of its release. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif as Zoya, the upcoming movie is set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 12.In a press release, the studio said the film's shows will start from 7 am across the country. This decision was made in response to requests from cinemas, as the film is scheduled to hit theaters during the Diwali vacations.

The movie also boasts the presence of Emraan Hashmi who will be seen in a negative role. The first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam showcased Salman and Katrina dancing to a party number in beautiful locations. More songs are expected to be released soon. Tiger 3 marks the fifth instalment in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, following the successful Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, WAR, and Pathaan. This action-packed extravaganza has been in the making for a long time. With Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back on the big screen in the thrilling Tiger 3, YRF is set to create numerous records at the box-office. The film will open in Hindi, Tamil-dubbed and Telugu-dubbed versions across India. Audiences eager to watch Tiger 3 will have the opportunity to experience it in multiple premium formats, including 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX 2D, PVR P[XL], DBOX, ICE, and 4DE Motion.