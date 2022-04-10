First single from Ravi Teja-starrer 'Ramarao On Duty' released

Chennai, April 10 The makers of director Sarath Mandava's upcoming action-thriller 'Ramarao On Duty', starring Ravi Teja in the lead, on Sunday released 'Bulbul Tarang', the first single from the film.

Rendered by Sid Sriram, the song has lyrics by Rakendu Mouli and music by Sam C S.

The beautiful and romantic number attempts to showcase the love Ravi Teja's character has for Rajisha's character in the film.

Produced on a grand scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film is based on real incidents and features a host of stars.

Apart from Ravi Teja and Rajisha Vijayan, the film will also feature Divyasha Kaushik, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra lokesh, 'Sarpetta Paramabarai' fame John Vijay and Chaitanya Krishna among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Sathyan Sooryan, while National Award winner Praveen KL is its editor.

'Ramarao On Duty' is slated for a grand release worldwide in theatres on June 17.

