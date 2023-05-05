Flashback Friday: A Look at actors who started their career with TV Ads

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Being an actor in a super competitive Bollywood industry is quite difficult. Thousands of people aspire to be celebrities, but only a few are successful.

Top A-lister actors that we now see had their own struggles during their initial days. Many of them began their career as child artists, some of them chose to start with modelling while some first appeared on ad campaigns before entering Bollywood.

Have a look at some of the celebs who were once a part of successful ad campaigns.

1. Shahid Kapoor - Ayesha Takia

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia appeared in the Complan advertisement as child artists. Shahid and Ayesha were the pretend Complan Boy and Complan Girl who were actually schoolchildren! The 'Farzi' actor made his film debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy 'Ishq Vishk' while Ayesha marked her Bollywood debut with the thriller film 'Tarzan: The Wonder Car' in 2004.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Miss Universe began her screen career with the Camlin Pencil ad commercial, but a Pepsi commercial starring Aamir Khan and Mahima Chowdhury rose her to fame! Later she marked her film debut with M Ratnam's film 'Iruvar' in the year 1997.

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma began her career with an ad commercial for the skincare company Sebolin. And now she is the face of several brands in India, as well as a popular figure in Bollywood! She marked her acting debut with the romantic film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the year 2008.

4. Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan first appeared as a child artist in the ad commercial of popular brand Bournvita. That small kid up for elocution was him. Later he made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's drama film 'Student of the Year' in the year 2012 alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

5. Deepika Padukone

Last but not least, the diva Deepika Padukone. She enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but even globally. She has emerged as one of Bollywood's most beautiful and successful actresses. But she, too, began her career with a Colgate advertisement! The actor made her Bollywood debut with the romantic film 'Om Shanti Om' opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the year 2007.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor