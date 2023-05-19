Flavours of Punjab served at King Charles, Queen Camilla's first joint outing since coronation

London [UK], May 19 : King Charles III is a true foodie. In fact, he has a special liking for Indian food.

He and Queen Camilla recently made their first joint outing in central London since the coronation. And guess what? The duo was spotted at a freestanding stall just outside Covent Garden Apple Market where they were served some Indian cuisine from Punjab Restaurant, one of the most iconic Indian restaurants in London.

Sharing pictures of King Charles and Queen Camilla meeting the staff members of their eatery, Punjab Restaurant took to Instagram and wrote, "#PunjabCoventGarden was honoured to be invited to be part of King Charles and Queen Camilla's first joint engagement since the coronation! Wow! Their Majesties visited Covent Garden this morning, where they exited St Paul's Church and headed towards the markets where they met members of our local community, its businesses (including us), the traders and also visited the Royal Opera House," a post read on the Instagram page of Punjab Restaurant."

"It was a beautiful morning, and crowds quickly gathered around the square. We were asked to set up a freestanding stall just outside Covent Garden Apple Market, especially for the visit, showcasing some of the dishes from our menu. Boss Amrit Maan, our Chair, Bapuji Sardar Sital Singh Maan, our Executive Chef Amarjit Singh Maan (yes, also family!), and manager Andrew Poulose were each greeted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, and enjoyed lighthearted conversation about the restaurant and its legacy. Their Majesties even asked for food parcel to be sent to them... now was that a Royal Command?! We sent some just in case," the post continued.

Prior to visiting stallholders on Wednesday, the royal couple paid a visit to St. Paul's Church, which is known as the Actors' Church, People reported.

They also met schoolchildren from nearby St. Clement Danes CofE Primary School, and inside, King Charles and Queen Camilla spoke to members of the Covent Garden Community Association and local actors who regularly perform at the church through its own in-house theatre company, Iris Theatre.

Queen Camilla spent some time with the Church's Drama for Healing group, established in 2019, which works with women who have experienced domestic abuse. Tackling abuse of women has been a key part of Camilla's public work for many years and something she has taken with her as she became Queen.

On May 6, Charles was officially crowned as king in a grand coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. It marked the official transfer of power to the new monarch after the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 in September 2022.

