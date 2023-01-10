For Hrithik Roshan, b'day is now a chance to do 'fulfilling' things

Mumbai, Jan 10 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie 'Vikram Vedha', is celebrating his 49th birthday on Tuesday. While earlier he used to have had elaborate birthday plans, he now sees this day as an opportunity to do things that would fulfil him.

The 'War' actor said: "I used to see it (his birthday) as a fun day but then somewhere along the way, it started becoming a chore, a duty, a must celebrate, a must party (event). Birthdays came with a slight sense of discomfort. But today, I see it as an opportunity to spend time doing things that would fulfil me. I may still do the exact same things, but now it's out of my own desire and sense of fulfilment rather than a self-imposed mandate."

Talking about his biggest learning in these 49 years, the actor said that at this stage in his life, he considers peace to be of prime importance.

He shared: "That peace is not high up there at the top of the pyramid that we hope to reach someday after all the work is done. It is, in fact, the base and foundation of everything and every action in every moment. We need to start at peace. The very state of being at the beginning should be peace."

On the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone, the film is touted to be India's first aerial action entertainer making use of real fighter jets.

