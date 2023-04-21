For Jeet if acting is his destiny, cricket is his love

New Delhi, April 21 Bengali superstar Jeet has a special inclination towards cricket and in fact he was the captain of the Bengal Tigers in the Celebrity Cricket League. He spoke about his love for cricket, and how after belonging to a family of businessmen, he developed interest in acting.

Jeet told : "Now, I am not interested in playing CCL, but of course for fun I would love to play cricket and am a great admirer of the game. I am fond of Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni."

Jeet is known for some of his notable projects including' Saathi', 'Nater Guru', 'Sangee', 'Bandhan', 'Yuddho', 'Jor', 'Wanted', 'Dui Prithibi', 'Boss: Born to Rule', 'The Royal Bengal Tiger', among others. He also hosted TV shows like 'Bigg Boss Bangla', 'Star of Bengal', and others.

The actor shared that becoming an actor was never in his mind and he in fact thought of becoming a businessman.

He added: "None of my family members are related to films or theatre. They are all into business and thus I even thought of becoming a businessman. However, later interest developed and I started doing small roles in Kolkata. Acting I would say was in my destiny so it happened and was never planned. I went to Mumbai to make a career in Hindi films and there I learned to be independent and manage everything on my own. However, my career was not going in the direction I was looking at in Hindi cinema so I focused on doing Bengali films and received a lot of fame, love and recognition."

Jeet is currently seen in the film 'Chengiz' playing the role of a mafia. The film is about the underworld in Kolkata from the 70s to the mid-90s. It is Jeet's first film that revolves around the underworld and also the first Bengali film to be released in Hindi and Bengali simultaneously.

While talking about his role in the movie, he said it is very different from what he has done before. However, he didn't need much preparation as he has observed similar incidents happening at his birthplace, Kalighat. He reduced his body weight to be in shape for the film.

"I was born in Kalighat and at the time it used to be a dangerous area in terms of crime and such illegal activities. I had witnessed them and heard a lot about all these mafias and the way they used to function so it helped me in understanding the entire story line and my character. The only preparation I did was I lost several kilos for my role."

The actor shared that what he liked most about the film was dressing up in 90s style. "I really enjoyed wearing those bell bottom pants, broad collar shirts, long hair, and that loose fitting attire. It was all fun and I really loved the 90s style."

Jeet, who has also produced the film 'Chengiz', said that it is a big budget film when it comes to in-house production but as compared to Bollywood and other South films it lags behind. "I would say the USP of this film is not its budget but content and it is full of surprises for the audience."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor