'Forensic' trailer promises edge-of-the-seat thriller as Radhika Apte returns after hiatus

Mumbai, June 9 The trailer of the psychological thriller 'Forensic', which stars Vikrant Massey as Johnny Khanna, a forensic specialist and Radhika Apte as Megha Sharma, a police officer, was unveiled on Thursday.

As seen in the trailer, 'Forensic' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller where young girls are murdered on their birthdays in shocking ways. As new evidence comes forward with the help of advanced forensic technologies, the suspect keeps changing and the mystery keeps rising.

However, when the best possible duo - Johnny and Megha come together to crack open the case, they make good headway but at the cost of their personal and professional lives which turn upside down.

Commenting on the occasion, actor Vikrant Massey, who has had successful OTT releases in the past like 'Haseen Dillruba' and 'Love Hostel', said in a statement, "Forensic experts are so underrated, and I am glad that for the first time in Bollywood, we have a movie with a forensic expert in the lead."

"Just like a good script is incomplete without a good director, I believe a crime case is incomplete without a good forensic expert and I hope that we are able to do justice to this profession via the movie. 'Forensic' is an exciting, edge-of-the-seat crime thriller with shocking twists and turns and I am looking forward to another successful OTT release with ZEE5," he shared further in his statement.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and is directed by 'Chhorii' helmer Vishal Furia, and is produced by Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Sharing her excitement on the film's trailer launch, Radhika Apte, who has commanded a huge fan following courtesy her successful OTT projects like 'Sacred Games' and 'Ghoul', said, "I am returning to the screens after more than a year and I am super thrilled about it. Even though Forensic is an adaptation of a south film, I can guarantee that the viewers are in for a surprising shock as this is not just another murder mystery.

"The plot is tight, the suspense is 'killer', and the shock is inevitable so I'm super pumped for this release and I can't wait to see the audience reaction".

'Forensic', which also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles, will premiere on ZEE5 on June 24.

