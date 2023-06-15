Former adult star Mia Khalifa to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is just around the corner and the excitement around the show is at its all-time high. Amid all the buzz, a new report suggests that Mia Khalifa has been approached by the makers for the second edition of the Bigg Boss OTT season 2.Reports have been doing the rounds that former porn star, Mia Khalifa, has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, both Mia and Raj Kundra had been approached for the show around the same time. However, there is no official word about the same and it is not yet known. Talking about the tentative list, it being said that the upcoming season will see celebs like Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Puneet Superstar, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Anjali Arora, Manisha Rani, Kevin Almasifar, Bebika Dhurve, Shruti Sinha, and Jad Hadid as contestants. The show will be streamed on Jio Cinema from June 17.