Former Bigg Boss contestant Bunty Chor arrested

Delhi Police arrested Davinder Singh alias "Bunty Chor" from Kanpur, UP on Friday. Singh was on the run after committing theft in two houses in Greater Kailash 2 area. Further investigation is underway said, DCP South.

Famous Bollywood movie Oye Lucky Lucky Oye was based on the life of the thief Bunty Chor, who managed to carry out a number of robberies throughout his life.Known as 'super thief, Devinder Singh had committed 500 burglaries till 2012 alone. He has appeared in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss Season 4" aired on TV channel Colors.