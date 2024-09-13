Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Murdered by Husband; 'Body Mutilated and Remains Pureed In Blender

Kristina Joksimovic, a finalist in the Miss Switzerland contest, was strangled to death by her husband. He then dismembered her body and “pureed” her remains in a blender. The 38-year-old former model was found murdered at her home in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland, on February 13.Her 41-year-old husband was taken into custody and had sought release, but his appeal was denied on Wednesday by the country’s federal court after he admitted to the crime. According to the autopsy, her body was dismembered using a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears in their laundry room. Her remains were then chopped with a hand blender, 'pureed,' and dissolved in a chemical solution, as reported by local outlet Blick.

The 38 year-old catwalk coach was found dead at her residence in February this year.Her husband, Thomas, confessed to the killing, claiming self-defence, saying she had attacked him with a knife. However, the report "contradicts his description of self-defence", Swiss outlet FM1 Today reported. The court ruling indicated that Joksimovic was strangled before her death. Thomas was arrested the day after victim's body was found. Initially, he claimed to have discovered her dead and, said that he dismembered her remains "in panic", according to BZ Basel. An investigation revealed "concrete indications of mental illness" in the case, according to UK-based media outlet LBC. The couple lived in a "spacious semi-detached house" in an affluent area of Basel. Just four weeks before her death, Kristina had shared photos of a "couple's getaway" on her Instagram account. Joksimovic had been a finalist in the 2007 Miss Switzerland pageant and was previously crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland. She later became a catwalk coach.



