Former Miss Universe India Vartika Singh shares ‘HAQ’ stirred something deep within her

Mumbai, Oct 31 Former Miss Universe India Vartika Singh, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film “HAQ,” shared that the story deeply moved her and resonated with her on a personal level.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the model shared, “HAQ is a story that stirred something deep within me. This journey made me dig deeper and find honesty in every moment. I discovered parts of myself I didn’t know existed. I’m truly grateful to Junglee Pictures for believing in me and giving me this chance. I just hope the film reaches people the way it reached me.”

Interestingly, the makers on Friday shared the first look poster of Vartika on social media. Singh also shared her first look on Instagram, writing, The world judged her but she faced them all fearlessly! Really excited and proud to be a part of my debut film #Haq Releasing in cinemas on 7th November.”

The newly unveiled poster captures Vartika Singh in a raw and quietly intense moment. Clad in earthy hues, her steady yet vulnerable gaze reflects a striking blend of strength and fragility, offering a glimpse into the layered emotions of her character. It is being reported that to prepare for the role, Vartika underwent weeks of intensive workshops, delving into emotional memory techniques to shape her character from within. A native of Lucknow, she also filmed key portions of the movie in her hometown, adding a personal touch to the experience.

Directed by Suparn Varma, “Haq” stars Emraan Hashmi as a sharp, determined lawyer, with Yami Gautam playing a key role. The courtroom drama draws inspiration from the landmark Supreme Court case Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum.

The film is slated to hit theatres on November 7, 2025.

