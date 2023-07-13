Fortunate that as an actor, I've not been put in a box: Bhumi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Actor Bhumi Pednedkar, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in 2015, does not like to be typecast.

“I’m fortunate that as an actor, I have not been put in a box. I have dabbled many genres, been part of commercial as well as edgy, disruptive films and fortunate enough to find projects that try and affect social change like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, Badhaai Do, etc,” she said.

“I’m glad that it has been hard to stereotype me because in this industry that’s the first thing that happens to anyone. I have only tried to break the mould with every film, with every role. I like disruption. I will always look to do the same. I hate doing the routine. I hate doing similar films and roles. It doesn’t creatively inspire me,” she added.

Bhumi has plenty of projects lined up in her kitty. She feels audiences will be pleasantly surprised to see her dabble in multiple genres in her next slate of movies.

“So, one can always expect the unexpected from me. The Ladykiller, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Bhakshak and my future slate of projects are extremely distinct. Each project is fresh and has a newness to them and they will enable me to showcase my craft in the best possible way,” she further said.

She will be seen in 'The Ladykiller' alongside Arjun Kapoor.'The Ladykiller' will chronicle the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', has directed this film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor