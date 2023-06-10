"Found my Lav": Varun Tej on engagement with Lavanya Tripathi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10 : Actor Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in the presence of a close-knit family event in Hyderabad.

The 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' actor shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle. They both exchanged rings on June 9.

He wrote, "Found my Lav!"

Lavanya also shared several pictures from their engagement ceremony and mentioned, "Found my forever"

Their pictures are going viral on social media. While in one of the photographs, they are seen posing together, in another the beautiful couple are showing off their rings.

Indeed, it was a reason to celebrate for their fans, family and friends.

Actor Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congrats you too...Here's wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Suniel Shetty also posted a heart emoji.

Actor Kaushal Manda commented, "Warmest wishes on your special day. Cheers to you both."

Their engagement invitation went viral on social media, a day before their engagement in Hyderabad.

Varun and Lavanya met for the first time during the shooting of the Telugu film, 'Mister' in 2017. They both became friends and gradually came close to each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both are well-known faces of the Telugu film industry. Varun is a son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the movie 'Mukunda'. Later, he rose to fame with 'Fidaa', and also acted in 'Kanche', 'Loafer', 'F3: Fun and Frustration', and many more.

Lavanya is also known for his work in Telugu as well as Tamil cinema. She worked in movies like 'Doosukeltha', Tamil films 'Bramman', and 'Happy Birthday'.

