'Found my seat', says Katy Perry after video of her from King Charles III's coronation goes viral

London, May 7 A video of singer Katy Perry looking for her seat at King Charles III's coronation has taken over the Internet. However, she found her seat, says the singer.

A video of Katy in which she is looking confused as she is in search of her seat for King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. After the clip went viral, she joked about the moment.

The singer, who looked drop dead gorgeous in lavender coloured Vivienne Westwood suit, dropped a hilarious note, saying: "don't worry guys I found my seat."

Apart from Perry, others who were seen at the coronation included actresseses Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, actor Stephen Fry, singer Lionel Richie, adventurer Bear Grylls and Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, among many others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor