'Free Palestine' march set to take place hours before Oscars red carpet rolled out

Los Angeles, March 10 A Free Palestine march, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, is set to hit Los Angeles hours before the glitterati starts walking on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The protest has been called by a group of organisers, artistes, and film workers together with Writers Against the War on Gaza (WAWOG), Film Workers for Palestine, SAG-AFTRA Members for Ceasefire and many others.

"No awards during a genocide!" will be the chant of the protesters.

The organisers, according to The Hollywood Reporter, say they expect hundreds of people to show up to rally, march, blockade and disrupt, as they demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire. They also call for an end to what they say is "the blockade of Gaza and the occupation of Palestine".

Film Workers for Palestine shared a statement on Instagram in collaboration with the Jewish Voice for Peace's LA chapter, calling their members to meet at the Cinerama Dome at 1 p.m. (U.S. Pacific Time) on Sunday for the march.

"We will not be distracted by the entertainment industry," the caption of the post read. "We WILL continue to call for a permanent ceasefire and Palestinian liberation. Let us mobilise and take the streets to show that we refuse to look away from this ongoing genocide! Ceasefire NOW!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor