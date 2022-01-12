French director Francois Ozon's 'Peter von Kant' to open Berlinale

Berlin, Jan 12 Celebrated French director Francois Ozon's 'Peter von Kant' will open the upcoming Berlin Film Festival, which is slated to open as an in-person event on February 10.

The film, which stars Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla, is part of the fest's International Competition and will have its world premiere on February 10 at the Berlinale Palast, according to 'Variety'.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome back Francois Ozon to the festival and are happy to launch our next edition with his new film," said the Berlinale's artistic director Carlo Chatrian. "For this year's opening, we were looking for a film that could bring lightness and verve into our sombre daily lives."

Chatrian continued: "'Peter von Kant' is a theatrical tour de force around the concept of lockdown. In the hands of Ozon, the 'kammerspiel' [an intimate look into the lives of the lower middle class] becomes the perfect container for love and jealousy, seduction and humour indeed, everything that makes life and art so entangled."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor