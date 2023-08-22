From Allu Arjun to Jr NTR, celebs extend birthday wishes to megastar Chiranjeevi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : As megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday today, several celebrities wished him on this special day. The internet was flooded with birthday wishes for him from his fans and the well-known faces of the entertainment industry.

Mohanlal took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his warm wishes. “He wrote, Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu the best and nothing less on his special day! May all your wishes come true. Happy Birthday!”

Jr NTR also mentioned, “Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu @KChiruTweets a very happy birthday. Have a happy and healthy year ahead sir.”

Allu Arjun wished him saying, Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved one & only mega star @KChiruTweets garu. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi”

Actor and producer Mammootty shared a picture with him and captioned it with a sweet birthday wish saying, “Happy Birthday Dear @KChiruTweets Bhai. Wishing you good health, happiness and success always”

South star Mahesh Babu wrote in his birthday wish, “Happy birthday @KChiruTweets sir! Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and good health! Happy birthday”

Film director and screenwriter Surender Reddy posted a birthday wish for Chiranjeevi, and called him “timeless mega star” “Here's to the timeless Mega star!! Wishing @KChiruTweets garu a very happy birthday and a year ahead full of success! #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi”

Sai Dharam Tej called Chiranjeevi his inspiration and shared a picture with him. He mentioned in his birthday wish, “Wishing my Inspiration & MEGASTAR of hearts who I look upto everyday of my life, Pedha Mama @KChiruTweets a very Happy Birthday. You are the EPITOME of hardwork and you never cease to entertain us all for decades. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays!!! #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi mama”

Chiranjeevi thanked everyone for wishing him on his birthday. He wrote, "Thank you each and everyone for your wonderful birthday wishes. Humbled by all your love !!”

His younger brother and actor Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan also wished the veteran actor on his birthday.

Kalyan shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle and wished him, saying, "Birthday greetings to the brother who has inspired me at every step of the way!"

Chiranjeevi was born Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad Rao on August 22, 1955, in Mogalthur, a village in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari region. Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films.

He is known for his movies such as ‘Vijetha’, ‘Indra’, ‘Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.’, and most recently he was seen in ‘Bholaa Shankar’. He will be next seen in 'Mega 157’, which is to be shot on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations.

