From Anil Kapoor to Kajol, check out who all graced Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are finally married. After getting married in an intimate ceremony, the couple hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry.

Making her first appearance post-wedding, Sonakshi can be sporting a red-coloured silk saree. She accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles. The actor slayed the bun look at the reception also and she was adorned with a garland of jasmine tied around her bun.

Actor Anil Kapoor graced the red carpet. He looked dapper in a black outfit.

Kajol made heads turn as she attended the gala. Wearing a black and gold saree with a multi-coloured blouse, she grabbed the eyeballs.

Huma Qureshi wore a lovely beige saree with a trendy cutout blouse for the occasion. She added a patterned net jacket on top of it. The actress wore red lipstick and kept her makeup natural.

Actor Saqib Saleem, her brother, who is also close friends with the married couple, accompanied her. He was seen wearing a green kurta with black trousers and an green jacket.

While Chunky Panday wore a blue jacket with a white shirt. He paired it up with black denim. Bot, Anil Kapoor and Chunky Panday happily posed for the camera.

Actor Priyaank Sharma was also part of the couple's big day. He arrived at the wedding reception with his wife Shaza Morani.

Other celebs who arrived at the event are actor Gulshan Devaiah with his wife actress Kallirroi Tziafeta. Zoya Murani, Aanand L. Rai and Reema Kagti were also spotted. Ace actor Kajol was also spotted.

Veteran star Saira Banu also graced the event. She posed for the paparazzi in a green salwar kameez set.

Ace actor Tabu was also spotted at the event.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Anushka Ranjan and Sanjeeda Sheikh also graced the event.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Sonakshi and Zaheer dropped their first wedding pictures on Sunday. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for the past seven years are finally married now. Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day.

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Sonakshi looked beautiful in an ivory saree with embroidery work all over it. She tied up her hair into a bun and added white roses to it. She opted for minimal jewellery. Zaheer opted for an all-white ensemble for the intimate wedding ceremony. In the first picture, Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi's hand, and in the second, they were shown registering their marriage.

In the other picture, Zaheer was seen signing the papers while Sonakshi is seen holding his father Shatrughan's arm and cutely looking at him. The last picture showed the newlyweds holding each other tenderly.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi [?][?] Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.

Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha was snapped at Bandra in Mumbai. In the video, he can be seen responding to the paparazzi with a smile as they congratulated him and his wife Poonam Sinha on their daughter's marriage.

As the media surrounded his car and congratulated him, Shatrughan Sinha replied with a smile, "Thank you". He looked graceful in a black kurta and a blue embroidered stole.

Poonam Sinha also thanked the media people after receiving congratulatory wishes from them.

A few days ago, Shatrughan Sinha was seen posing with Zaheer. Both, Zaheer and Shatrughan Sinha were seen smiling as they posed for the camera. Sonakshi was also seen in a white coloured outfit.

Just a couple of days ago, the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. Sonakshi had shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. One of the images shows Sonakshi posing with her close friend and actor Huma Qureshi.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL.

