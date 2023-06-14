From Arun Govil To Jr NTR, actors who portrayed role of 'Lord Ram' on screen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Lord Ram is a revered figure in Indian mythology, and the portrayal of this revered figure has left an indelible impression on audiences. Though it's not an easy job to gain the audience's trust as on-screen Ram. Only a few actors have succeeded in gaining the audience's trust as on-screen Ram. Let's take a look at notable portrayals of Lord Ram by a few actors which have left a striking impact on audiences.

Arun Govil

Arun Govil gained immense popularity for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the television series 'Ramayan' in 1987. He effectively brought out the virtues and values associated with Lord Ram, capturing the essence of the character's righteousness, compassion, and leadership. Even after decades since its original airing, his portrayal continues to be remembered and revered as it remains etched in the collective memory of the Indian audience.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary essayed the role of Lord Ram in the television series 'Ramayan,' in 2008. His portrayal received widespread acclaim that further popularized the epic tale. His depiction of the noble and righteous character struck a chord with the audience, making him a household name and earning him a dedicated fan following.

Prabhas

Prabhas will portray Lord Ram in his upcoming Indian epic drama 'Adipurush. The film's goal is to bring the timeless story of Lord Ram to the big screen in a fresh way. The casting of Prabhas, best known for his roles in the 'Baahubali', in the film has sparked a lot of excitement and anticipation among fans and the film industry. He is expected to bring his charisma and acting prowess to this epic role.

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR did appear as Lord Rama in the 1997 film 'Bala Ramayanam.' Gunasekhar's Telugu film is a retelling of the epic Ramayana that focuses on Lord Rama's childhood. In 1997, the film won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film. Jr. NTR's portrayal of Lord Rama in the movie at a young age demonstrated his talent and potential as an actor.

Sr. NTR

Sr. NTR played Lord Ram several times throughout his career. NTR's portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1975 film 'Sree Rama Anjaneya Yuddham' was one of his most notable. His commanding screen presence, dialogue delivery, and emotive expressions in this Telugu mythological film earned him a cult following.

These actors have brought the character of Lord Ram to life through their performances, contributing to the cultural significance of the Ramayana and capturing the essence of the character and his teachings.

