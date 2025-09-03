From Being a Pahadi Girl to Winning Bombay Times Fresh Face Award: 7 Lesser-Known Facts About Birthday Girl Sahher Bambba

Sahher Bambba is set to ignite the screens with her upcoming show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. But who exactly is Sahher Bambba? On her birthday today, here’s looking at 7 lesser-known facts about the promising face of Bollywood’s future.

1. Sahher Bambba is a Pahadi girl who hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

2. Sahher is also an animal lover at heart. She often takes to her social media handle to post pictures and videos with her pet friends.

3. Sahher first grabbed attention in 2016 by winning the Bombay Times Fresh Face Award, a competition known for spotting young talent.

4. It was in 2019 when she stepped into Bollywood with her first project, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, wherein she starred opposite Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol.

5. As her film career is flourishing, she has already made her presence felt in the OTT space through The Empire, starring alongside Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, and Aditya Seal.

6. Sahher won Femina Miss India Jammu and Kashmir 2016, a pageant that opened doors to modelling and acting.

7. Sahher is also a skilled Kathak dancer, which adds more weight to her screen presence.

Currently, Sahher is gearing up to share the screen space with the Kill actor Lakshya for the first time in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and the audiences are excited to see what she has in store this time!