From Bihar to Mumbai, it's been a great ride for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ actor Bhaskar Jha

Mumbai, May 13 Actor Bhaskar Jha, who made his debut with the film “Laapataa Ladies”, talked about his journey from Bihar to Mumbai and then bagging the film, where he played the role of Pradeep.

Talking about his journey, Bhaskar said: "I hail from Madhubani Bihar, and I studied in Kendriya Vidhyala Cooc Bihar: West Bengal till 9th. In 2002, we moved to Delhi… In 2007, I enrolled in English Hons, Rajdhani College, from where I started doing theatre…”

Post college, the actor joined a course in radio and television journalism and worked in the Doordarshan regional channel with different content writing companies alongside doing theatre.

“During my time in Delhi, I also used to teach theatre in different schools and colleges of Delhi to earn a livelihood. I kept travelling to Mumbai for clowning workshops with Rupesh Tillu and Ashwath Bhatt but finally shifted to Mumbai during the shoot of ‘Laapataa Ladies’.”

“So all in all, the journey has been a roller coaster ride and still looks like a dream.”

Talking about how he bagged the film, he said: “One of my friends Shivam Gupta referred my name to Romil Modi and Ram Rawat who are the casting directors of ‘Laapataa Ladies’.”

“It was the time of lockdown, so I sent the self-test which Aamir Khan sir liked and once I got the green signal from the production team and Kiran Rao mam I got a call for the role for which I am very thankful.”

Talking about the success of the film, he said: “It has been amazing and people are recognising me, so it is great feedback. The artiste wants adulation and I am getting it in abundance from the public and even the industry people. I have also been approached for doing other projects, let's see what works out next.”

