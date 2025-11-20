From Chandra in Lokah: Chapter 1 to Retro Cool: Kalyani Priyadarshan Stuns in the Teaser of “You and I”

Popular Indian actress Kalyani Priydarshan who has prominently worked in Malayalam Tamil and Telugu films recently shared a teaser of Divine’s upcoming song “You and I. In this she slips into a retro-cool vibe which is completely different from her look as Chandra in Lokah: Chapter 1.

The way Kalyani Priydarshan owns this look feels effortless — there’s a quiet confidence to it, as if this vibe has always been a part of her, just waiting for the right moment to surface. From the rooted world of Lokah: Chapter 1 to this sharp, groovy avatar, Kalyani seems to be exploring a whole new space, and it’s exciting to imagine where this is headed.

Talking about the other projects, Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is basking in the success of her latest release, 'Lokah', has now begun work on her next project which sources close to the unit say is a women-centric film. The film, which is being directed by debutant director Thiraviyam S. N., is being produced by well known production house Potential Studios.

The film, which went on floors recently, is the production house's seventh venture following six consecutive critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as 'Maya', 'Maanagaram', 'Monster', 'Taanakkaran', 'Irugapatru', and 'Black'. The yet-to-be-titled film features Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. The fact that Kalyani, who has just delivered a pan-Indian blockbuster, has teamed up with a production house with a reputation for delivering hits has triggered huge expectations from this film.