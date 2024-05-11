From 'Demon Slayer 4' to 'Goblin Slayer', enjoy your favourite anime series on this OTT platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Fans of 'Demon Slayer' can rejoice as the fourth season of the world's most popular anime series is on the surface.

On May 12, JioCinema is all set to stream the fourth season of the 'Demon Slayer' as part of its anime lineup. The season also sees the return of characters like Mitsuri Kanroji, Muichiro Tokito, Tengen Uzui, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.

The anime series follows Tanjiro Kamado, who, after losing his family to demons, sets off on a mission to avenge their deaths and save his sister, Nezuko, who has been changed into a demon.

Other titles in the anime slate include 'Spy X Family', an action-packed comedy, and 'Assassination Classroom', which depicts classroom anarchy.

The OTT audience can also enjoy the supernatural action-comedy 'Mob Psycho 100', the time-travelling drama 'Tokyou Revengers,' and the fantasy adventure 'Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun' and the psychological thriller 'Welcome to the Elite.' Furthermore, the fantasy-themed 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' and the spine-tingling mystery 'The Junji Ito Maniac' will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Regarding the anime lineup JioCinema Spokesperson said, "Our latest offering, Anime Hub offers a world of content that will keep anime fans entertained."

This slate also includes new content with hits like 'Bofuri: I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points into Defence,' dark comedy 'My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!' magic-driven 'The Familiar of Zero,' goblin-hunting action 'Goblin Slayer,' and supernatural mystery with 'In/Spectre'.

