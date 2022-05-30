From Diljit Dosanjh to Ammy Virk, Punjabi artistes mourn demise of Sidhu Moose Wala

The murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala has left his fans and followers devastated.

Several Punjabi actors and singers expressed their condolences on social media following the singer's death.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Oh WAHEGURU Heartbreaking news..Baut Talent C Munde Ch..Mai Kadey Mileya Ni c..Par Odi Mehnat Bol di C No Doubt. Parents Lai Baut Hard Aa..Baba Bhanaa Manan Da Bal Bakshey Parivaar NuBaut Bura Din Aa MUSIC INDUSTRY Lai."

Singer and actor, Parmish Verma also posted a photo of the deceased singer with his mother and wrote, "Waheguru.. RIP Brother" on his Instagram account.

"Shocking !!#sidhumoosewala ..Prayers for the family," wrote actor Jimmy Shergill while sharing a the singer's picture, on his Instagram handle.

Prominent Punjabi actor, Sargun Mehta, took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Bohot choti umar ch boht vadde kamm kite aa.. boht mehr si babe di ehna te. Please take out 2 mins to just pray for his peaceful transition and for strength for his family."

Singer and actor Ammy Virk also posted a picture of Moosewala on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Waheguru Parwaaar nu bal bakshan sache patshah."

Actor Neeru Bajwa also wrote, "Shocked... #rip @sidhu_moosewala" sharing a photo of the dead singer on her Instagram only.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district.

Notably, the musician joined the Congress party in December, last year, ahead of the Assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor