From Harnaaz Sandhu in Baaghi 4 to Aneet Padda in Saiyaara: Here are the Best Debutants of 2025

2025 has turned out to be a landmark year for fresh faces in Bollywood. With big-banner films, breakout performances, and a renewed excitement in the industry, these debutants are already carving out their own space.

Harnaaz Sandhu – Baaghi 4

The former Miss Universe has made a power-packed leap into Bollywood, delivering an action-centric debut that few expected. In Baaghi 4, Harnaaz Sandhu holds her own alongside an established franchise, bringing emotional depth, agility, and unmistakable screen presence. With her blend of glamour and grit, she stands out as the next-gen Bollywood star who truly has it all, style, substance, and a magnetic connection with the audience.

Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Aneet Padda’s debut in Saiyaara is fresh, soulful, and striking. She brings an effortless charm to the screen, portraying her character’s emotional journey with sincerity and subtlety. Critics have praised her expressive eyes, natural acting, and strong command over intense scenes. As one of the most promising newcomers of 2025, Aneet has quickly gained admiration for her artistic maturity.

Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Sharing the screen with Aneet Padda in Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday arrives with confidence, charisma, and a grounded performance style. His chemistry with co-stars and his impressive emotional range have made him one of the year’s standout male debutants. Ahaan’s ease in front of the camera signals the arrival of a future star.

Aaishvary Thackeray – Nishaanchi

Aaishvary Thackeray’s debut in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi adds a refreshing dynamism to 2025’s lineup. With a role that demands intensity and vulnerability, he showcases strong screen command and impressive versatility. His poised performance suggests a long, impactful career ahead.