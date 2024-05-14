From Kandivali to Cannes- Viraj Ghelani to Make his Red Carpet Debut at Global Platform

Viraj Ghelani, the multi-talented artist renowned for his captivating social media presence, is all set to captivate international audiences as he is all set to debut at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival. The festival, renowned for its celebration of global cinema, will serve as the platform for Ghelani to promote his eagerly awaited Gujarati movie, "Jhamkudi." Attending the red carpets at Cannes 2024, with his debut, Viraj Ghelani aims to carry the Gujarati culture of India to the French Riviera to promote his debut movie Jhamkudi and showcase his support for the cinema across the globe. Working closely with renowned Bollywood stylist, Saloni Parekh, to achieve looks that will be an amalgamation of Indian culture and global fashion, Viraj is all set to be at the film festival from 15th May onwards.

Speaking about his debut at Cannes, Actor and Digital Content Creator, Viraj Ghelani expressed his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival and to represent my culture on such a prestigious platform. 'Jhamkudi' is a project close to my heart, and I am eager to share it with audiences worldwide."Being a representative of Gujarati culture through his content on social media to debuting as a lead in a Gujarati film, ‘Jhamkudi’, Viraj Ghelani embarks on an exhilarating journey as his film is slated to release on the 31st of May. ‘Jhamkudi’ is a much-anticipated horror comedy and the craze for the same amongst fans can be expected with Viraj’s presence at the Cannes Film Festival. In the movie, Viraj will be playing the lead role alongside Manasi Parekh.

Transitioning seamlessly from the digital sphere to the silver screen, Ghelani has showcased his versatility through appearances in television shows and movies. His notable roles in Bollywood productions such as "Jawaan" and "Govinda Naam Mera" have further cemented his status as a rising star. His ability to infuse humor with genuine emotions has endeared him to millions, establishing him as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. His first-ever clean, family-entertainer Gujarati stand-up show in Mumbai was a success with the support of more than 1500 people in the audience, featuring diverse age groups.

