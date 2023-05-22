From Nostalgia to Maximum relatability! Here are top 5 Reasons to that the new season of Yeh Meri Family should be on your watchlist!

Amazon’s free video streaming service is back with the new season of Yeh Meri Family. The series will give the viewers major bouts of nostalgia, as it takes them back to the winters of 90s. It is set to make you laugh and cry, bringing back all the memories from the past, right from gossiping to the neighbours, fighting with our siblings to watching our favourite cartoons in the afternoon.

The show perfectly captures the nostalgic essence and takes us back in time when people visited PCO booths to make calls to their loved ones rather than scrolling on phones. The characters and plot will undoubtedly resonate to everyone who is a true blue 90s person! So, if you're seeking something to watch and give you the good feels, the new season of Yeh Meri Family ought to be on your watchlist.

Here is what makes this show special.

Nostalgia

Yeh Meri Family is set to bring you 90s ki winter ki kahaani, and the series captures all the beautiful movements from the past. If you are a 90s kid, you will find yourself transported back to your childhood as you watch the show. Winter always comes with lots of fun and the mid-term Semester where our mothers and teachers pester us to get good grades right from waking up early in the morning to study, wearing a woollen sweater to school, and having chyawanprash, this series is a trip back down memory lane.

Relatable Characters

The characters of Yeh Meri Family are very relatable, and you will find yourself connecting with them as they go through the ups and downs of life. You will be laughing and crying along with the characters. Rishi is an annoying younger sibling who is mischievous, playful, and stubborn. Ritika is the elder child - A teenager who is rebel at heart, but like every other teenager she has emotions. Neerja is a schoolteacher who is strict, shouts but like all the mommies she wants her kids to be the best and Sanjay Awasthi plays the father of the family who is a good husband, an obedient son, and a lenient father but also raises eyebrows when required.

Heartwarming Storyline

The show is full of heartwarming moments that will give you all the good vibes and fuzzy feeling! The relationships between the family members are beautifully portrayed, and you will feel attached to the character. The show revolves around everyday emotions in a 90's house old love, friendship and growing up, and the joys of family life. Each episode is unique and has a relatable story that captures the essence of life in the 90s.

Cast

The cast of Yeh Meri Family is excellent, and they deliver an outstanding performance. Each character from the series is very engaging and relatable. Rajesh Kumar plays the lead character of Sanjay Awasthi, his natural acting style and his experiences of communicating through emotions make this series more engaging. Juhi Parmar, as the mother of the family, captures all the challenges of motherhood.

Unique and Fresh Series

Yeh Meri Family is a one-of-a-kind and refreshing show that stands out from the crowd. The relatable storyline that captures the essence of a typical Indian household, as they go about their daily routine, will definitely be like a breath of fresh air.