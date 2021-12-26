'From our home to yours': Halle Berry celebrates Christmas with beau Van Hunt

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry shared a cryptic post while extending Christmas greetings to her fans and followers.

The 'Bruised' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a mysterious snap in which she and her musician boyfriend could be seen peeping through an open door.

Sharing the picture, the 55-year-old actor wrote, "Merry Christmas from our home to yours!"

Halle Berry and Van Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020.

Earlier this month, Halle received the Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television.

As per People magazine, during her speech, she mentioned the love and support that she's felt from Hunt since they started dating.

"You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me, You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true," Halle said.

"Because you fail so many you know what wrong looks like. Because I failed so many times I now know what [love] really looks like, and so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me," Halle said.

Halle was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. Prior to her relationship with Martinez, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and to singer-actor Eric Benet.

( With inputs from ANI )

