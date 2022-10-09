From Pyarelal to Neha Kakkar, 'Indian Idol 13' contestants leaves everyone awestruck

Mumbai, Oct 9 Ace singer and judge Neha Kakkar praised 'Indian Idol 13' contestants Rupam Bharnarhia and Navdeep Wadali for their performance on the devotional track 'Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai' and said that their voice reaches to God and its very divine and soulful. Legendary composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, who appeared on the show as a celebrity guest along with his wife Sunila Pyarelal Sharma also stood up and appreciated their performance.

Neha said: "You performed on different scales. When both of you perform, you fly high in your music and enjoy singing. The way you collaborated and sang is outstanding. It seemed as if we all have reached Maa Vaishno Devi temple."

Contestant Navdeep presented a shawl given by his nanaji (grandfather) to Pyarelal saying that it is a dream come true moment for him to perform in front of the ace composer and he told him about how his entire family admired his music along with late musician Laxmikant Shantaram Patil Kudalkar in movies such as 'Milan', 'Shagird' and all.

He said: "It is a dream come true for me to perform in front of Pyarelal ji. My family and I have always admired your work and singing today in front of you give me goosebumps."

The singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor