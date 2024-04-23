From Samarth Jurel to Abhishek Kumar: Here Is the List of Six Confirmed Contestants for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14

The Daredevil Show Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon be starting its shooting for its 14th season. Host Rohit Shetty made this announcement during Bigg Boss 17 Finale. Fans are eagerly waiting t0 see their favorite stars doing daredevil stunts. While makers have not revealed the official list, there are some final names that are rumored to be confirmed.

According to sources, the name that will be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are Bigg Boss 17 finalist Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel also known as Chintu, Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia and Jhalak Dhikalaja fame Gashmeer Mahajani. It is said that The Kapil Sharma Show's fame Sumona Chakravarti will be part of this Show. Popular Tv actress, Aditi Sharma is also part of this show.

There are some names that are rumored to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, they are Mannara Chopra, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Manasvi Mamgai, Jiya Shankar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Helly Shah, Khanzaadi.