From the importance of women's health care to busting misconceptions, here’s why you should tune into Saba Azad's ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’

Amazon miniTV recently announced its much-anticipated comedy drama Who’s Your Gynac? The series tells the story of an OB-GYN who oscillates her time between her professional and personal life, emphasizing the importance of gynaecologists and women's personal health care. It addresses the important issues surrounding women’s healthcare in a light-hearted manner. Created by Girliyapa, India's leading women-centric channel for entertainment (Part of TVF), this series is sure to impress the viewers with its compelling and relatable storyline.

Here are 5 reasons why "Who’s Your Gynac?" is a must watch!

Strong narrative: The series focuses on the life of a gynaecologist Vidushi, shedding light on the lack of sex education among men and women in India. It takes the viewers to understanding several myths and misconceptions about sex, pregnancy, and women’s healthcare, along with some undiscussed problems. The show also focuses on the personal life of Vidushi, putting up a strong front on how doctors also deal with personal issues along with the chaos in their professional lives.

Drama with a tinge of comedy: The show blends comedy and drama with a focus on the personal well-being of women. With a relatable storyline that connects with audiences on a deeper level, the series will profoundly make the viewers invest in its characters and their journey. It's a show that offers a realistic side of life, while still having a fun tone and discussing some untouched issues in our society.

Splendid star-cast: Who’s Your Gynac? features a versatile skillful star-cast including Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Kunal Thakur, Vibha Chibber and Aaron Koul. Saba Azad, who plays Dr. Vidushi, did a fantastic job of capturing the character's buoyant optimism. Vibha Chibber has masterfully depicted the role of a judgemental and forthright nurse, followed by Karishma Singh’s character who beautifully defines female friendships.

Heart-pounding romance: Do doctors spend all their time in a hospital? No, they are real people with their own lives, relationships, and experiences, and ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ does a good job of reminding us of that. The sweet, candid moments between the couple, will remind viewers of the times of their own budding romance. It will be no less interesting to follow Vidisha's love life and personal problems along with the fate of her patients.

Free to watch: Enjoy the comic-dramatic tale of a gynaecologist, dealing with both personal and professional life issues for free. There is no need to pay anything to view this heart-warming journey of a gynecologist with a solid take on women’s personal healthcare on a subscription basis.