"From time immemorial, India has witnessed a tradition of inspiring gurus": Nita Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : At the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's yearly event, 'Parampara - A Guru Purnima Special', she praised parents everywhere for serving as their children's first gurus, instructors, and mentors while recalling the influence her father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani had on her life.

The immersive musical weekend, which is inspired by Nita Ambani's own experience as a student of the arts, includes spectacular performances by the greatest masters of Indian Classical music.

The opening day began with a lamp-lighting ceremony led by Nita Ambani, accompanied by the living legends of Indian Classical music Padma Vibhushan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and Pt. Kartick Kumar, along with their respective disciples, Rakesh Chaurasia and Niladri Kumar.

She said, "From time immemorial, India has witnessed a tradition of inspiring gurus. They have transformed not only the lives of their disciples, but also created legacies for generations to look up to and live by! In my own journey of life, I have been blessed to find gurus who have guided and shaped me into the person I am today. My mother's name is Purnima. On this sacred day of Guru Purnima, let us honour all our parents as our first gurus, teachers, mentors, and role models!"

She added, "They guide us and teach us life lessons with their wisdom and unconditional love. Today, I am remembering with fondness and gratitude, one of my dearest and most inspiring gurus - my father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. On the 6th of July, it will be Pappa's 21st death anniversary. He continues to live on, not only in our hearts, but in the hearts of millions of Indians. Today, with the deepest respect and affection, we pay our homage and shraddhanjali to Pappa."

"Pappa was an institution in himself," she said, adding, "He was an icon, a visionary, a business leader par excellence, but at his core, Pappa was a loving teacher. Just being in his presence, watching his grit and determination in everything he did, was a masterclass on life! He always believed in me and encouraged me to follow my dreams. I remember 7:30 pm every evening used to be my time with Pappa! He would sit with me and ask me questions. The topic could be anything!"

Recalling her bond with 'Pappa', she said, "It would range from agriculture to stock market to the political climate in Argentina in those days. Many times, I would try to find out from Mukesh what Pappa might ask me the next day! Of course, that didn't help, as Pappa would always find new topics to quiz me on. Though at that time it was overwhelming for a young bride - But now I look back at it as the hour of learning and motivation!"

"He broadened my horizons, taught me that nothing is impossible if you chase your dreams with discipline and hard work, and showed me the value of respecting and nurturing relationships," she added.

Calling him an inspiration, she said, "Pappa's zest for life and his vision have been an inspiration for Mukesh and me, for all his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the entire Reliance family, and also for the youth of our nation in whom Pappa always had the greatest belief and faith. Pappa left a void that can never be filled, but his indomitable spirit continues to guide and inspire us in all that we do. I am a teacher at heart and an educationist by passion. But as an artist, I am a lifelong student of dance."

On her love for dance, she said, "I worship dance. Dance has been a form of expression, meditation, and devotion. It is my connection with divinity. Today, I want to express my respect and gratitude to all my teachers from school to college, and the gurus who initiated me into the sacred discipline of Bharatanatyam. The guru-shishya parampara is the heart and soul of India's artistic and cultural legacy."

"It is the foundation of our nation's rich heritage. It serves as the bridge connecting our past, present, and future. A tradition that embodies the essence of our values. At NMACC, through Parampara, we are honoured to pay tribute to the richness and beauty of this tradition. Over these two days, it is our privilege to host some of the finest maestros of Indian Classical music and their illustrious disciples," she added.

Nita Ambani concluded the speech by chanting the sacred shloka of Guru vandana.

