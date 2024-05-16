From Ullu to Hari Om: Vibhu Agarwal's Journey from Adult Content App to Mythology

Vibhu Agarwal, the founder of Ullu app, is ready to launch another OTT app named Hari Om, dedicated solely to mythological content. This platform will present cultural and religious content for every age group, focusing on Indian heritage and religious themes. The app will be launched by June 2024 with the lineup of more than 20 mythological shows.

Agarwal's first OTT platform Ullu caters to an adult audience with its shows and movies, while the upcoming streaming service will prioritize Indian heritage and religious content.

The upcoming OTT platform will cater to a diverse audience, including senior citizens, children, and young adults, with a mix of long and short format series. In addition, the platform will offer bhajans in video and audio formats, as well as curated animated content on mythology for children.

This new venture marks the third streaming platform launched by Agarwal, who is also focusing on the Ullu IPO and investing more in content. He currently operates an OTT platform called Atrangii, after shutting down Atrangii TV and transitioning to solely focusing on OTT services in 2023.

While talking about the app Agarwal said, “As Indians, it is essential for us to know our roots, culture, tradition, and heritage to develop a sense of pride and respect for it. This app will feature only mythological and religious content which can be consumed by the entire family together. Recognizing the demand among the senior citizens and younger audiences to explore our Indian mythology, we are delighted to announce Hari Om."

He said the new app features content such as Shri Tirupati Balaji, Mata Saraswati, Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu, Jai Jagannath, Kaikeyi Ke Ram, Maa Lakshmi, and Navgrah. Agarwal is concentrating on high-budget productions for the religious shows with sets that immerse viewers in the golden age.Nivedita Basu, Senior Vice President Group, Atrangii. "At ‘Hari Om’, our focus is on producing untold mythological stories. These shows feature exceptional casts, immersive storytelling, and informative yet entertaining content, aiming to showcase to the world our rich religious and cultural heritage."