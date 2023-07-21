‘Gadar 2’: New motion poster featuring Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Makers of the upcoming action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ on Friday unveiled a new motion poster featuring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, production house Zee Studios dropped the poster which they captioned, “Apne desh aur parivaar ki raksha ke liye, har chunauti ka samna karne ke liye taiyaar hai Tara Singh!. #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

Apart from Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue 'Hindustan Zindabad', the motion poster sees his on-screen lovable chemistry with his son Utkarsh Sharma, who is seen sporting a rugged, bearded look as they hold hands and are on the run, amidst gunfire and explosion!

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Ameesha Patel in the lead role.

Recently the makers unveiled the films’ teaser, and the songs ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Khairiyat’ which received massive responses from the audience.

Utkarsh played Sunny and Ameesha's son in the cult classic film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ And 22 years later, as the film returns with a sequel ‘Gadar 2’, the actor is returning too, this time as a leading man.

Utkarsh, who is carrying the responsibility of taking forward a huge legacy and is leaving no stone unturned to leave a long-lasting impact, said, “This is just a little tease of whats to come before the trailer. Like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 is also a larger than life cinematic experience and its action is highly emotional driven just like its predecessor. It is the kind of Hindi film we have been craving for a while— massive scale, clapworthy dialogues and most importantly a strong emotionally driven story. That, along with the avatar of Sunny sir, is also what fans will relish. It has me excited for sure!”

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor