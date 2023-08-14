Gadar 2': Sunny Deol faces backlash in Pakistan for his dialogues

'Gadar 2' is having an excellent run at the box office. While the action-drama is smashing records in India, Sunny Deol starrer is also making noise in Pakistan. Despite being banned in our neighboring country, the film's teaser and trailer have created an uproar across the border. Sunny's dialogues on Pakistan, especially the one, where he says, 'Agar yahan ke logon ko dobaara mauka mile na Hindustan me basne ka, toh aadhe se zada Pakistan khali ho jayega' are receiving massive outrage from the Pakistani public, .'

Many Pakistani YouTubers and news portals stepped out to take public reactions over 'Gadar 2' and its dialogues which are enough to evoke nationalist sentiments. One of the over-enthusiastic citizens claimed that one Pakistani is equal to a thousand Indian soldiers, while another even challenged Sunny Paaji to have a one-to-one fight with him. Meanwhile, speaking about the film, helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', featuring Sunny Deol once again in his iconic Tara Singh avatar, while Ameesha reprised the role of Sakina.