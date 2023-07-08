Gal Gadot shares new still from 'Heart of Stone'

Washington [US], July 8 : Hollywood star Gal Gadot, on Saturday, shared a new still from her upcoming action thriller film 'Heart of Stone'.

Taking to Intagram, Gadot shared a picture and captioned it, "Meet Rachel Stone - August 11th on Netflix. #HeartofStone."

In the picture, Gadot could be seen donning a black long coat and with her hair open and wet.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' stars Gal Gadot Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.

What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one.

When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

The trailer of 'Heart of Stone' was launched at Tudum 2023 in Brazil.

'Heart of Stone' will drop on Netflix on August 11.

