Game Changer Pre Release Event: Ram Charan Departs for US; Shares Special Message for Fans (Watch Video)

Ram Charan is once again making waves in Indian cinema, this time by becoming the first Indian actor to host a pre-release event in the United States. The event is set to take place in Dallas tomorrow where Ram Charan will unveil exclusive content from his upcoming film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film, slated for release on January 10, 2025, is already generating significant excitement, particularly in international markets.

The Cavalry takes off!

Get ready to meet GLOBAL STAR @AlwaysRamCharan, maverick @shankarshanmugh, and the #GameChanger team in Dallas! 😎



Mega MASS'ive Pre-Release Event is set to rock your weekend! ✌🏼



See you at Curtis Culwell Center on Dec 21st! 🔥💥#GameChangerOnJan10 🚁 pic.twitter.com/h6cpmndv31 — Game Changer (@GameChangerOffl) December 19, 2024

In preparation, Ram Charan has already departed for the USA, as confirmed by the film’s team through a social media post saying, “See you in Dallas.”Ahead of the event, Ram Charan shared a video message inviting Telugu communities in the USA to attend the grand celebration. The clip extended a warm welcome to locals in Texas to join the event.

Acclaimed director Sukumar, known for delivering the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, will be the chief guest at the event. In Game Changer, Ram Charan will be seen in two powerful roles. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani plays the female lead. The film’s music has been composed by S. S. Thaman, and it is produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj has penned the story. Notable actors S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and Anjali play significant roles.