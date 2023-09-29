‘Ganapath’ teaser out; Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon in futuristic action extravaganza

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ on Friday unveiled the film’s official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, actor Tiger Shroff unveiled the teaser which he captioned, “Intezaar ka waqt khatam hua… aa gaye hain hum aapko apni duniya main le jaane…#Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th Oct #GanapathTeaser.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Set in 2070 A.D., the teaser introduces Tiger Shroff as a ray of hope for the people being treated as slaves. In the clip, the ‘Baaghi’ actor is seen doing hardcore action sequences and fighting inside a boxing ring.

The teaser also featured Kriti Sanon fighting with the goons with the help of nunchucks and Amitabh Bachchan is seen dressed up in a complete white outfit.

Talking about the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious project. 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.' This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience."

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Finally the wait is over,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “mind-blowing teaser. loved it.”

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Akshay Kumar.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Kriti, on the other hand, will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Do Patti’ alongside Kajol in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor