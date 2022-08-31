Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Celebs bring Ganpati Bappa home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations will begin on August 31. Many celebrities were snapped in Mumbai as they brought home Lord Ganesha idols.

Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary brought home Lord Ganesha idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar of Khallas song fame snapped in Mumbai with her daughter Rianna as they brought home Lord Ganesha's idol for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Surveen Chawla

Actress Surveen Chawla also brought home the idol of Bappa ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival on August 31.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

The Kundra's kicked off Ganesh Chaturthi's celebrations on Monday. Raj Kundra was spotted in Lalbaug, Mumbai, to bring the idol of Lord Ganesha home. However, Shilpa couldn't accompany him as she had broken a leg while shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming project. She made sure to welcome Lord Ganesha at her residence. She walked out of her house with the help of a walker and performed puja.

Rahul Vaidya

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya also welcomed Bappa home this year.