Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with parents

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja with his parents, Manish Tiwari and Mala Tiwari. On Wednesday, taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account shared a video in which the actor was seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha as he bowed and touched the feet of the idol with his head. He also offered a coconut before praying with folded hands.

The actor was also seen following how his mother asked him to pray at Lalbaugcha Raja. On the occasion, Kartik wore a baby pink kurta and white pyjamas. After exiting the venue, Kartik posed with fans, including children. He also greeted the people with folded hands. On the work front, Karthik was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film collected over ₹200 crore at the box office worldwide. He will be next seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.