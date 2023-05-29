'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' actor Zeishan Quadri talks about playing negative role in 'Bloody Daddy'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 29 : Zeishan Quadri is a writer, director, actor and producer, who shot to fame with his role in the film 'Gangs of Wasseypur2'. Since then he had made films like 'Meeruthiya Gangsters', 'Halahal' and more. Zeishan is now all set to feature in the movie 'Bloody Daddy' with Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena.

Speaking about his role in 'Bloody Daddy', he shared, "I play a negative role in 'Bloody Daddy'. It is a very different character from what I have previously played and it is a role that has given me scope for exploring myself as an actor."

While elaborating more about his working experience, Zeishan added, "It's always amazing to work with such an experienced director like Ali Abbas Zafar and I can't thank Ali and Himanshu Kishan Mehra enough for trusting me with this role. It was a huge cast and there was no scope of workshops before the shoot. There was no time to get comfortable with the whole cast and crew which usually happens during workshops."

On speaking about his shooting experience, he stated, "But when I reached the sets everyone made me very comfortable, I sort of broke the ice with Shahid as well. When the film started there wasn't enough time for workshops. I met Shahid straight away at the shoot. It was a lot of fun. Between Delhi and Abu Dhabi schedules it became an in-joke that there comes Zeishan with a lot of questions. I was known to ask Shahid a lot of questions, not necessarily pertaining to the film, but even general things like his view on industry etc. Over all looking back I can only say that the whole experience was just a whole lot of fun."

'Bloody Daddy' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who co-wrote the film with Aditya Basu and Siddharth-Garima, and produced by Jio Studios. It features Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena.

