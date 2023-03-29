Gangster Goldy Brar behind Salman Khan threat email: Mumbai police

The threat email received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan on March 18 was sent by Goldy Brar, Mumbai police confirmed on Wednesday. The gangster was involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May last year, and is currently hiding in the UK, reported India Today.

Less than a fortnight ago, the Bandra Police had lodged an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his associates Goldie Brar and Rohit for the threat email sent to the actor's aide, Prashant Gunjalkar. A case was registered under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

Mumbai court on Monday had sent an accused in the case of threat mail to police custody till April 3.

The accused, Dhakad Ram, is a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. He was arrested on March 26 and was handed over to Mumbai Police.

The 21-year-old accused had allegedly sent a threatening mail to Salman Khan in which he stated that he will "end up like Sidhu Moose Wala"

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari and others.