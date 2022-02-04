Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Alia Bhatt packs a punch as the queen of Mumbai's Kamathipura

The much awaited trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is finally out. The trailer introduces Alia as a dominating figure, who has turned shame into pride, and aims for political aspirations for the betterment of Mumbai's red light area Kamathipura. Vijay Raaz plays her arch rival, Raziya Bai, who is in no mood to let go of the dominance over Kamathipura. Ajay Devgn makes a powerful cameo in the trailer as underworld gangster. Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh also makes a cameo appearance.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). Gangubai Kathiawadi will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and will be released in theatres on February 25.The film wrapped its shoot in June 2021. Alia Bhatt had shared on Instagram, “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you.”